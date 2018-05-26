UPDATE: Boy, 15, suffers life-threatening injuries in Sheffield collision

A 15-year-old boy has been left with life-threatening injuries, after he was involved in a collision with a car on a major Sheffield road yesterday evening.

The collision took place in Penistone Road, Hillsborough at around 7.50pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It was reported a white Citreon Memo travelling along the A61 Penistone Road, Sheffield, out of the city had collided with a pedestrian at the junction with the McDonalds restaurant.

"The pedestrian, a 15-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital, where he currently remains.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the collision and any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time are asked to report it."

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 919 of May 26.