UPDATE: Man hit by bus on major Sheffield ‘not seriously injured’

A man who was today hit by a bus on a major Sheffield road is not thought to be seriously injured, police have said.

The incident happened shortly after 2pm on Burgreave Road, with ambulance staff police officers and PCSOs all involved in treating the victim at the roadside.

The scene on Burngreave Road after a pedestrian was hit by a bus.

Buses were diverted and the road was closed between Catherine Street to Cranworth Road for some time.

However, after the man was transferred to hospital, initial assessments indicated he was not seriously injured.