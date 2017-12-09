UPDATE: Man in ‘serious condition’ after Sheffield stabbing

A 38-year-old man is in a ‘serious condition’ after being stabbed outside a pub in Sheffield tonight.

Police were called out to Arundel Gate at 6.05pm this evening to reports that a man had been stabbed.

The scene in Arundel Gate, Sheffield city centre

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The 38-year-old was found with two stab wounds, and was taken to hospital, where he currently remains in a serious condition.

“The incident is thought to have occurred outside of the Mulberry Tavern and extensive enquiries are now ongoing in the area to identify the offender and speak to key witnesses.

“There is currently a cordon in place and officers remain in the area as they continue to ascertain the circumstances around the incident and provide reassurance to members of the public.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 835 of December 9, 2017.”

Video courtesy of Star reader, Martin Arnold Scott.