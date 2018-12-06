UPDATE: Road reopens after crash near Meadowhall 

A man road near Meadowhall has now reopened after a crash earlier this evening.

A bystander took this picture showing emergency services at the scene of an incident in Brightside Lane at about 4pm.

He described it as a major accident’ and added that traffic is at a ‘standstill’.

First South Yorkshire confirmed that there has been an accident and a number of bus services were diverted.

The scene earlier.

They later issued a tweet at about 6pm confirming the incident was now clear and the road was reopened.