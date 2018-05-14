UPDATE: Suspected thieves who led police on car chase through Sheffield released

A gang of suspected thieves led police on a car chase through the streets of Sheffield have been released from custody.

Three men driving a grey Vauxhall Vectra reportedly stole a number of tools from a van parked on Graham Road, Ranmoor, on Friday, May 11, at 10am.

Police were called to the scene and engaged in a pursuit of the Vauxhall after it failed to stop on Hillfoot Road, Totley. They later abandoned the vehicle in Lowedges.

Two men were later arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor car. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today that they have been 'released under investigation'.

Witnesses described how several police vehicles were spotted at the scene and one member of public took a picture of the abandoned car that had been left on a grass verge on Chesterfield Road South.

