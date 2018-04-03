Updated flood warnings for Yorkshire's rivers and becks

Flood warnings are still in place across many parts of Yorkshire this afternoon.

As of 1.50pm today, 13 flood warnings were still in place across Yorkshire, and 25 alerts.

None are severe and 32 warnings have been removed in the last 24 hours, according to Environment Agency.

A warning means that flooding is expected, so immediate action is required, and an alert means that flooding is possible, so people need to be prepared.

Early this morning there were 31 flood warnings and 29 alerts active regionally, with river levels set to "peak".

The Met Office expects the weather in Yorkshire and the Humber to improve later today, with rain clearing northwards for some sunny spells but with the odd following shower.

It follows heavy rain during Easter Monday.

Warnings are still active for the following places:

- Osbaldwick Beck - Osbaldwick

- Pickering Beck riverside properties at Pickering

- River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

- River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill

- River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge

- River Foss downstream of Yearsley Baths - Riverside properties

- River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths

- River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths to Strensall - Riverside properties only

- River Hull and Holderness Drain at Tickton and Weel

- River Ouse at Naburn Lock

- River Ouse at York - Riverside properties

- Westlands Drain at Hedon

- Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment

And the following areas are still subject to flood alerts:

- Burstwick and Keyingham Drains

- Holderness Drain

- Humber Tributaries

- Lower River Ancholme

- Lower River Derwent

- Lower River Nidd

- Lower River Swale

- Lower River Ure

- North Holderness

- River Aire Middle catchment

- River Aire Upper catchment

- River Calder Lower catchment

- River Don Lower catchment

- River Esk

- River Foss

- River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment

- River Hull Central Catchment

- River Hull Upper Catchment

- River Rye

- River Went catchment

- Tidal River Aire catchment

- Tidal River Ouse

- Upper River Derwent

- Upper River Nidd

- Upper River Ouse