Upsetting moment horses are left spooked by ‘mindless’ bikers pulling wheelies in Sheffield 

This is the upsetting moment a pair of horses were left spooked by a group of ‘mindless’ bikers pulling wheelies on a busy Sheffield road.

In the shocking dash cam footage, the bikers are seen speeding down Woodhouse Mill while a pair of horses are being ridden on the left.

Bikes speed past horses in Sheffield

As the bikers speed past, some pulling wheelies, the horses are seen to be visibly distressed with one quickly turning sideways away from the road.

Police said that the bikers then went into Treeton woods where they caused further problems to other members of the public.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This video was taken at Woodhouse Mill Sheffield yesterday. The riders subsequently went into the woods at Treeton and caused problems for other members of the public.

“This is not indicative of the wider biking community, unfortunately the few portray us all in a bad light. This could have been much worse, someone could have got seriously hurt or worse.

“If anyone has any more information please get in touch.”

Shocked residents were quick to express their disgust at the video with one person branding the bikers as ‘moronic’.

One person wrote: “This is what gives everyone a bad name, just slow down for horses and dog walkers and then 90% are happy and don’t complain.”

Another wrote: “Mindless cretins. Hope they are shown the error of their ways soon.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.