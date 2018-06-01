Vehicle fire causes partial closure of motorway near Doncaster

A vehicle fire has caused the partial closure of a busy motorway near Doncaster.

One lane closure is in place southbound between junctions 36 and 37 of the A1M.

Highways England tweeted at 11am today: "South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has now left the scene and we are awaiting recovery.

"Delays on approach. Traffic travelling further afield may wish to consider using the M62 and M18 to avoid this."