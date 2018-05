A car has crashed into a pond near the Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet in Sheffield.

One person has been take to hospital after the vehicle was found submerged on its roof.

Police at the scene on Abbeydale Road South. Picture: @SheffieldEyes

South Yorkshire Police has closed Abbeydale Road South in both directions.

