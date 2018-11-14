Vehicle spotted driving ‘wrong way’ along motorway near Sheffield

A vehicle was spotted driving in the wrong direction along the M1 motorway near Sheffield overnight.

It was spotted by another motorist and a road worker as the vehicle travelled on the southbound carriageway between junction 34 for Tinsley and 35A for Stocksbridge.

The M1 near Sheffield

As a precaution, Highways England set the speed limit to 20mph after the reports.

Checks were carried out but the vehicle could not be found.

