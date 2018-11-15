Vehicles blocked from Sheffield Christmas Market on Fargate by four huge pallet blocks 

Blocks of pallets have been used to block the entrance of Sheffield Christmas Market on Fargate this year.

Christmas officially arrived in Sheffield today as the festive market stalls opened for business along with the Sleigh Bar.

Pallet crates on Fargate

Many shoppers have already been making their way around the stalls purchasing presents as well as treating themselves to the fine food and drink on offer.

However, it’s been hard to miss the four giant pellets stacks blocking the entrance to Christmas Market at the top of Fargate.

Last year, a fire engine was parked at the top of the pedestrianised street to block vehicle access to the market.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (SYFR) said that firefighters are out in the area, meeting shoppers and supporting police.

A SYFR spokesperson tweeted: "Proud to be out in #Sheffield again today, meeting shoppers and supporting @syptweet in providing reassurance to the public."

The market has grown from a handful of cabins on the main shopping area of Sheffield to an entire Christmas experience of 50 cabins.

Sheffield Christmas Markets are open from Thursday, November 15 to Monday, December 24 and are open from 10am to 8pm every day.

And the highly-acclaimed THOR's tipi bar will be making its welcome return on Thursday, November 22 and will be running to New Year's Eve.



