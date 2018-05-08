VIDEO AND PICTURES: 'Two loud bangs' heard before man was shot in broad daylight on Sheffield estate

Shocked residents have described hearing 'two loud bangs' moments before a man was shot in broad daylight on a Sheffield estate today.

A 30-year-old man - named locally as Ashley - was shot in the leg on Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe, at 11am.

Witnesses described hearing shots fired before seeing two men dash into a car before fleeing the scene.

One said: "I heard two loud bangs.

"There was a black man with a gold chain and a white man with curly hair in the street.

"They got into a black car and sped away. It's scary."

The shooting happened close to Woodthorpe Community Primary School and happened just weeks after a 42-year-old man was shot in the leg in nearby Nodder Road on April 14.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in relation to the attack.

Police have not said if the two incidents are connected at this stage.

Residents also claimed the area is becoming overrun by criminal gangs - and urged police to step up their efforts to bring them to justice.

A woman, who has lived in the area for all of her life, said: "I heard the bangs too. It's scary, this is the second time in a few weeks.

"There is a school nearby and there is a lot of kids around here. The area is getting worse and worse.

"You get gangs tearing up and down on motorbikes. Police should get out here patrolling."

A man, aged in his 50s, claimed the crime problems are deep-seated and said the only way to break the cycle of criminality would be to invest heavily in the area.

He added: "There are a lot of after-school activities for youngsters, but often you have to pay for them and some parents simply cannot afford it.

"There should be more available for free. They should really target helping kids before they reach teenage years so any problems are tackled early."

The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police have not yet said if any arrests have been made.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "On arrival, a 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg and has since been taken to hospital.

"His injuries are not described as life-threatening."

A cordon is currently in place on Chadwick Road between Fishponds Road West and Woodthorpe Road.

Paramedics were earlier seen entering a property on the corner of the three roads.

Armed police officers have been deployed to the estate.