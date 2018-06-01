VIDEO: Armed police called after 'man threatens woman with gun' on Sheffield estate

A man allegedly threatened a woman with a gun causing armed police to flood a Sheffield estate.

About 10 to 15 police officers are understood to have been called out to the incident, which happened in Occupation Lane, Hackenthorpe, on Thursday at 2pm.

Police at the scene.

Police confirmed today that a man reportedly threatened a woman with a gun.

A spokesperson said: "Armed officers responded to reports a woman had been assaulted and threatened by man armed with what is believed to have been a firearm, outside of a property on Occupation Lane, Sheffield.

"Officers conducted a thorough search of the area and enquires are currently ongoing."

No arrests have been made yet.

Contact police with information on 101.