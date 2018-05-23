VIDEO: CCTV released after burglary at Sheffield property

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they are tracing in connection with a burglary at a property in Sheffield.

Someone tried to break into a property in Halsall Avenue, Darnall, on Friday, April 6, just before 8pm.

CCTV of man wanted in connection with attempted burglary.

Police did not reveal if anything was taken in the break-in but have released CCTV footage of a man they believe 'may be able to assist with their enquiries'.

A force spokesperson said: "Do you recognise this man? Were you in the area at the time?

"Anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 1150 of 6 April."