VIDEO: CCTV released of suspect after three sex attacks in South Yorkshire town

Detectives have released CCTV of a suspect they are tracing after three sex attacks in under an hour in the same town.

Three women, aged between 26 and 52, reported that an unknown man had touched them inappropriately before fleeing the scene.

The attacks happened in Queen Street, Station Street and the churchyard of St Margaret’s Church in Swinton between 8.50pm and 9.30pm on Boxing Day.

Police believe the incidents are also linked to similar reports of sexual assaults in Swinton dating back to June and July last year.

Officers would like to speak to the individual seen in the CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

Detective Inspector Mark Oughton, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our officers have been painstakingly following up lines of enquiry in relation to the incidents reported to us on Boxing Day.

“As a result, due to the similar nature of the offences, we now believe that a number of sexual assaults reported to police last summer may also be connected to this current series.

“In each of the incidents, adult women appear to have been targeted by an unknown man who has touched them inappropriately before running off.

“This is an unsettling series of crimes for the Swinton community and I appreciate that many of you may be alarmed, but I want to stress that we are working incredibly hard to identify the person responsible for these incidents and would ask for your continued support as we progress our investigation."

He added: "We are releasing some moving footage of an individual we believe may hold vital information and are appealing for this individual to come forward and contact police.

“If anyone recognises this person they are also asked to get in touch. I understand that the quality of the footage we have available is not perfect but we have officers reviewing any available footage to try and help us gather as much information as we can about these crimes.

“If you have CCTV cameras and believe you may have captured something that could help with our investigation, please get in touch with police.”

Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 857 of 26 December 2017.