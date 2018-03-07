VIDEO: CCTV shows Shea Heeley buying packet of Sour Skittles minutes before he murdered Leonne Weeks

CCTV captured killer Shea Heeley buying a packet of Sour Skittles, a matter of minutes before he murdered South Yorkshire schoolgirl Leonne Weeks in a 'brutal' knife attack.

Shea Heeley was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 24-and-a-half years, for the murder of 16-year-old Leonne during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.

CCTV has now been released of Heeley, 19, entering the Best One shop in Lordens Hill, Dinnington at 6.23pm on the evening of the murder - January 15 last year.

Dressed in a black Adidas sweatshirt, with the hood up, and maroon tracksuit bottoms, Heeley is seen bringing the sweets to the till and paying for them before leaving the store shortly before 6.24pm.

The court heard how Leonne also visited Best One at 6.54pm that evening to buy a bottle of coke, before leaving to meet Heeley.

Leonne has been described as a 'beautiful and amazing' person

Shortly afterwards, Heeley stabbed 'funny' and 'lively' Leonne 28 times to death, before leaving her body underneath a discarded sofa off Lordens Hill.

Prosecutor, Tim Roberts QC, told the court: "The sweet packet which bore traces of Heeley's DNA was found at the crime scene.

"The cola bottle which bore traces of Leonne's DNA was also found at the scene."

Shea Heeley was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 24-and-a-half-years, during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday

After the murder, CCTV also shows Heeley visiting a takeaway in Laughton Road, Dinnington with friends at 8.43pm that evening.

The court heard how Heeley told various friends that he had himself been the victim of an attack that evening, which is how he explained the marks to his hands and the reason his tracksuit bottoms were muddy.

Heeley, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington pleaded guilty to Leonne's murder last month.

Passing sentence, Judge Paul Watson QC told Heeley: "In short this was a pre-planned, brutal and pitiless killing of an innocent young girl, who had her whole life in front of her.

"As a result of what you did, Leonne lost her life and her family lost a daughter, a granddaughter and sister.

"They will have to live with that agonising loss and the living nightmare of your evil crime for the rest of their lives. It is clear from all that I have read, that she was a lovely, lively, funny and caring young girl whose absence will leave a permanent hole in the hearts of the many who knew and loved her."