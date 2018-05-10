VIDEO: Could Arctic Monkeys be about to make surprise appearance in Sheffield city centre tomorrow?

Arctic Monkeys will open a pop-up shop in Sheffield city centre tomorrow morning - leading fans to wonder if the band will make an appearance themselves.

The Steel City superstars are set to take over the site of the former Google Digital Garage in Barkers Pool selling rare and exclusive merchandise.

READ MORE: Traffic diverted after collision in Sheffield

The shop opens at 8am tomorrow on the day their hotly anticipated sixth studio album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino is released.

The news has got some fans wondering if the band, which formed in High Green in 2002, will be making a surprise appearance in their hometown.

READ MORE: Gunmen wanted over shooting on Sheffield estate

One fan noted: "The band have been touring America but they have a gap now and are not due to play live again until May 22 in Berlin, so who knows?"

Sheffield is one of only six cities across the world to host a pop-up store, the others being New York, Sydney, Paris, Berlin and Tokyo.

A number of other fans took to Twitter to express their excitement at finally getting their hands on the new album - their first since 2013's AM.

Naomi Frisby tweeted: "Love that the Arctic Monkeys pop-up shops are going to be in capital cities around the world on Friday. Which, in the UK, means Sheffield."

READ MORE: Crowd gathers on Sheffield street as brawl breaks out involving man with machete

Andrew Sheard added: "All my wages this month is basically on Arctic Monkeys, and now the announcement of the pop up shop means a trip to Sheffield this weekend."

The Sheffield shop will be open tomorrow from 8am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

The band will play four homecoming shows at the Fly DSA Arena on September 18, 19, 21 and 22 later this year as part of a wider UK tour.