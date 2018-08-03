VIDEO: Dramatic moment burst manhole cover sends water overflowing into Sheffield street

This is the moment a burst manhole cover sent water overflowing into a Sheffield street.

The incident happened in Ashdell Road, Broomhill, at about 7am yesterday morning and residents claimed it was still leaking today.

The burst water main.

Reader Michael Casapieri, who captured the video and took the picture, said it seemed like a "terrible waste of water" when the country is in the middle of a heatwave.

This comes just days after another burst water main sent water shooting 30ft into the air in Woodseats Road, Woodseats.

Yorkshire Water has been contacted and we are waiting for a reply.