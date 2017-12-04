VIDEO: Footage emerges showing Sheffield crash scene

Video footage has emerged showing the scene of a crash which has forced the closure of a busy Sheffield road this morning.

Travel company First South Yorkshire tweeted at 11am that a road traffic collision happened on Ecclesall Road near the junction with Ringinglow Road.

Police at the scene in Ecclesall Road.

The scene has been taped off by police and the road is closed in both directions.

In addition, First South Yorkshire said there is another "police incident" near the junction with Greystones Road.

Diversions are in place.

Travel South Yorkshire said "delays are expected on all services."