VIDEO: Fourth man arrested in connection with murder of Sheffield father-of-three

A fourth man has been arrested today in connection with the murder of a Sheffield father-of-three.

Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was stabbed to death in Burngreave last week.

Jarvin Blake.

A 26-year-old Treeton man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted section 18 wounding.

He is currently in custody and helping police with their enquiries.

Three men - a 26-year-old from Southey Green, a 24-year-old of Pitsmoor and a 24-year-old from Sheffield - have previously been arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released on bail.

Jarvin, aged 22, of Gleadless, was stabbed to death during an incident at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, at 3.20pm on Thursday, March 8.

He was rushed to hospital but died as result of his injuries. A post-mortem examination concluded he died of a stab wound to the chest.

A 23-year-old man also injured during the attack was taken to hospital. He has since been released.

It is believed an unknown number of persons pulled up in a car before chasing after Jarvin and the other man and stabbing them.

Anyone with information should call the major incident team on 01709 443528 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.