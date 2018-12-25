VIDEO: Grieving Sheffield family appeal for help in catching killer

The family of a Sheffield man who was stabbed to death four months ago have issue an emotional appeal for help in catching his killer as they prepare to spend their first Christmas without him.

21-year-old Kavan Brisset was stabbed in an alleyway on Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe on Tuesday, August 21.

Kavan Brissett.

He underwent emergency surgery but could not be saved and his life support machine was turned off four days later, with a post-mortem revealing he died as a result of a single stab wound to his chest.

Now, Kavan’s grandma has issued an emotional Christmas appeal for help in tracking down those responsible for his death.

She said: “Christmas will never be the same. I really don't know how we’re going to get through this Christmas without him.

“It doesn’t matter how big or small. If anyone has got any information just please get in touch and help us as a family.”

The detective leading the investigation said they were still actively searching for Ahmed Farrah, who they think could have important information that could help them.

Ahmed Farrah.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said: “Someone will know something. Please keep Kavan and his family in your minds as they prepare to spend their first Christmas without him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers – anonymously – on 0800 555 111.