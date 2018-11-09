VIDEO: Huge police presence in Sheffield averts major trouble at Steel City Derby

The huge police presence mobilised for tonight's 130th Steel City Derby did its job as the trouble which blighted last year’s fixture was thankfully averted.

Friday's game at Bramall Lane was watched by around 30,000 people and finished 0-0, with Wednesday keeper Cameron Dawson saving a first half penalty kick from David McGoldrick.

Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday 'Police escort Owls fans on Bramall Lane

However, as many eyes were on what would happen outside the ground as on the pitch, in what was revealed earlier this year to be the most expensive game to police in English football.

Before the game there were pockets of trouble as United fans welcomed Wednesday fans to the ground and some Bramall Lane businesses closed their doors as a precaution.

Police horses, riot vans and hundreds of officers from all over the country lined the road, attempting to keep the two sets of fans apart.

There were a handful of arrests but two temporary metal cordons which had been constructed in the place on John Street where trouble flared last year seemed to do their job.

However, minutes before kick-off South Yorkshire police apologised to fans after many struggled to get into the ground before kickoff due to turnstile issues.

Following the game, Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber thanked fans for their support throughout the policing operation.

ACC Forber said: “Overall, the behaviour of the fans from both teams attending Bramall Lane tonight was incredibly positive and there was real excitement surrounding this fixture.

“The fans that attended the match this evening did so in high spirits and I thank you all for your patience while we managed the dispersal of over 30,000 people out of Bramall Lane into the city centre and beyond.

“We are aware that some away fans were frustrated by the failure of some turnstiles at Bramall Lane. We’d like to thank fans for their patience while the club got fans into the ground.

“It is testament to your positive attitudes and excellent behaviour that there were very few arrests this evening – only a handful of individuals were arrested by officers for a range of offences.

“Before the game, there was some minor disorder on Bramall Lane that did result in three fans being arrested. Another three have been arrested over the course of the operation.

“Several stewards and one fan were injured before the match – this is the kind of behaviour by the minority that has no place at a sporting event. Tonight saw the city come together to cheer on their teams, despite the awful weather, and this positivity and celebration is exactly what we want to see in South Yorkshire.

“Thank you all for your support of our officers, and those officers that travelled to support SYP. We hope that you enjoyed yourselves this evening.”

Inside the ground, a planned rendition of the Last Post to mark Sunday's Armistice day was marred for thousands watching at home on Sky Sports after the live TV footage appeared to show fans singing over the lone bugle player.

However, Sky Sports later tweeted an unreserved apology for the mistake, which they put down to a 'technical error'.

They said: "We are aware that some viewers experienced audio issues during the playing of the Last Post prior to the Sheffield derby, we apologise unreservedly for this regrettable technical error."