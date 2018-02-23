VIDEO: Incredible footage shows what Sheffield was like in 1902

Incredible footage has emerged showing what life was like in Sheffield over a century ago.

The video, entitled 'Tram ride through Sheffield 1902', has become an internet sensation since it was uploaded to YouTube this week and has been viewed more than 2300 times.

The footage reveals what life was like on the streets of the Steel City in the Edwardian era at the turn of the century.

It shows double decker trams passing busy city centre streets alongside horse and carts.

YouTube users praised the video for showing the city in a bygone era.

Dav Snow said: "This piece of history is beautifully preserved and so interesting to watch and pause here and there for further inspection of vehicles and dress, etc."

Dylan Kent added: "Before phones in every home, radio, TV, internet you physically had to be in the street or go to meet anyone, talk to anyone or get anything done. The streets are always so busy.﻿"

Chris Smith described the video as "incredible" and added: "I could watch these all day."