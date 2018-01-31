VIDEO: Jarvis Cocker, Full Monty, Michael Palin - Video shows off 'best of Sheffield' as part of Channel 4 bid

More than 50 filmmakers have joined forces to create a unique video showing off the best of Sheffield as part of the bid to land Channel 4.

The video - called 'If Channel 4 was a city....This is Sheffield' - features more than 250 clips showing off some of the Steel City's best exports including a scene from The Full Monty and part of a performance by legendary band Pulp, while globetrotter Michael Palin also makes an appearance.

A still from the video.

The clip, voiced by actress Lois Pearson from Sheffield People’s Theatre, is also soundtracked by Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon.

The video was put together following a public appeal for submissions last year.

It has been launched on a new website www.c4sheffield.com, which bid leaders will use to keep the public regularly updated on the campaign. People are also being asked to use the #c4sheffield hashtag on Twitter.

Part of the video.

Richard Caborn, chair of the bid, said: "Bringing Channel 4 to Sheffield is a fantastic opportunity for the city and the whole of the region.

"Through establishing a national screen institute in the city to develop digital technologies we can provide a platform to do something similar in the creative and digital industries to the work we have done with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and Olympic Legacy Park.

“This video is a great showcase of what Sheffield has to offer Channel 4 and the appetite across the city to work together to make this happen.”

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield Council's cabinet member for business and investment, added: “If Channel 4 needed any more proof that we are a city of creative innovators, then this video is it."

An artists' impression of how the new Channel 4 headquarters' could look.

The government launched a consultation last year about the possibility of moving the channel out of its £100 million London headquarters to another base elsewhere in the UK to help drive creative jobs throughout the regions.

Sheffield is one of a dozen local authorities expressing an interest in hosting the broadcaster, which has expressed reservations about the move.

Creative Sheffield, the council's economic development arm, is leading the bid and has previously revealed the move could be worth a whopping £1.4 billion to the city’s economy over the next 15 years and create 4050 jobs.

They have earmarked vacant land near the railway station in Sheaf Square as a potential site to build Channel 4's new headquarters. The broadcaster is also being offered 80, 000 sq ft of office space in the nearby Digital Campus on Sheaf Street.

The department for digital, culture, media and sport has not revealed a timetable yet for when a decision will be made on the proposal.

Sheffield Council said a decision is due before the end of the year.