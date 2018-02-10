VIDEO: Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable backs campaign to save under threat NHS services in Sheffield

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable has called for two under threat NHS services in Sheffield to be saved from closure.

The former secretary of state for business added his voice to thousands of others in raising concern about the potential closure of the city centre NHS Walk-in Centre and Minor Injuries Unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

The minor injuries unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

The proposals include moving the services to the Northern General Hospital which has proved hugely unpopular with people from the south of the city.

READ MORE: Councillors hit out at plan to close and move Sheffield NHS walk-in centre and minor injuries unit

Sir Vince believes losing the services will only serve to put even more pressure on already overstretched accident and emergency departments.

He said: "This is another example of bad NHS policy in which lack of funding underlines the real danger of you just driving more people to the accident and emergency wards in hospitals, which is the last thing we really want right now."

The party leader was visiting Crosspool to support Laura Gordon, who has been chosen as the Liberal Democrats' candidate to contest the Sheffield Hallam ward at the next General Election.

Anti-closure campaigners make their voices heard at an earlier protest.

READ MORE: Thousands sign petitions to stop closure of NHS walk-in centre and minor injuries unit in Sheffield

Ms Gordon said: "If you live in south Sheffield I can see a situation where people will go to A&E in Chesterfield with minor injuries because it is closer than visiting the Northern General. But that will just put their services under more pressure.

"There is a lot of public concern about this and I would urge the decision makers to listen to the public."

Their appeal comes after campaign group Sheffield Save Our NHS, handed in three petitions signed by nearly 10, 000 people to city health bosses against the planned closures.

The under threat walk-in centre.

READ MORE: NHS bosses want to hear from residents over changes to close and move Sheffield minor injuries unit and walk-in centre

In addition to moving some services to the Northern General, plans also include offering urgent eye appointments at opticians across the city 'closer to people's homes'.

Under the proposals, groups of GPs will also work together to improve access to same-day appointments.

The consultation itself has been criticised as there is no option to keep services as they are.

Mike Simpkin, a supporter of Sheffield Save Our NHS, said: "There is an overwhelming feeling, voiced to us time and time again, that it is not right to concentrate so many of these services on a site which is already overloaded and difficult for many people in the city to reach."

Sir Vince Cable and Laura Gordon.

CCG bosses have previously stated the plans will simplify services and money saved from the closures will be invested to improve access to same-day GP appointments.