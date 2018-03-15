VIDEO: Man arrested in connection with murder of Sheffield father-of-three released on bail

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering Sheffield father-of-three Jarvin Blake has been released on bail.

The 26-year-old, of Southey Green, was brought in for questioning by police late on Wednesday night and was released on bail pending further enquiries earlier today.

Jarvin Blake.

A 24-year-old Pitsmoor man arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted wounding and perverting the course of justice, was released on bail earlier this week.

Another man, aged 25 and from Sheffield, arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted wounding was also earlier bailed.

Jarvin, aged 22, of Gleadless, was stabbed to death during an incident at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, at 3.20pm on Thursday, March 8.

He was rushed to hospital but died as result of his injuries. A post-mortem examination concluded he died of a stab wound to the chest.

A 23-year-old man also injured during the attack was taken to hospital. He has since been released.

It is believed an unknown number of persons pulled up in a car before chasing after Jarvin and the other man and stabbing them.

Anyone with information should call the major incident team on 01709 443528 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.