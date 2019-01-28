Officers investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Pamela Horvathova have issued a direct appeal to the missing teenager.

At an event held at Fir Vale School attended by more than 100 people, Superintendent Paul McCurry said police believed she was still in Sheffield.

Superintendent Paul McCurry visited Fir Vale Shool to meet with members of the community and give an update into the investigation of missing Pamela Horvathova. Picture: NSST-28-01-19-HorvathovaFirVale-5

He said the investigation were following a number of lines of inquiry, but that there had still been no positive sightings of Pamela since she was seen at Ice Sheffield on December 19.

And he urged anyone who had given her their mobile phone to get in touch with police as it could be vital to the investigation.

He said: “I am making a direct appeal to Pamela wherever she is at the moment. I know it might be difficult to speak but you are not in trouble.

“We just want to make sure you are safe and well. Whatever the reason is you went missing, we can help you – but we need to speak to you.”

Pamela Horvathova

“I’m worried, your family is worried and the whole Roma community is worried, so please get in touch.”

Superintendent McCurry, who was speaking to the meeting through an interpreter from the school, took questions from the audience before a man identified as a relative of Pamela’s implored the group not to spread rumours and hearsay on the internet.

Earlier, police revealed there had been 61 reported sightings of Pamela, but urged people to bring them positive identification rather then second or third hand accounts.

Superintendent McCurry said that he hoped the huge response to Pamela’s disappearance could be a spur to encourage greater cooperation between the police and the Roma community.

Superintendent Paul McCurry and Bibiana Jordan-Horvath, Cultural consultant, pictured speaking to members of the community at Fir Vale School. Picture: NSST-28-01-19-HorvathovaFirVale-6

“The Roma community in Sheffield, in the rest of the UK and indeed across Europe are united behind our investigation,” he said.

“I have been a police officer for 28 years and I have never ever run a missing persons investigation that has got so much support from the community.

“Every time I do one of these events we gain more trust and confidence with the community. I think that will help us as a police force going forward across Sheffield.”

Anyone with information can report it at the website https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19K02-PO1.