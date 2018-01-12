VIDEO: 'Pockets of trouble' as fans clear Bramall Lane after Steel City derby

Eyewitnesses have reported 'pockets of trouble' as fans leave Bramall Lane after the Steel City derby.

Hundreds of police officers have been drafted in to keep fans separated as they leave the ground following the 0-0 draw between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

The disturbance outside the ground.

The eyewitness tweeted: "Crowds have cleared from Bramall Lane. Pockets of disorder after but nothing like before the game."

Before the game there were minor clashes between about 200 rival Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans as they made their way into Bramall Lane at about 7pm.

Bottles were reportedly thrown and a firework had been set off.

Trouble flared when Owls fans were being escorted by police along John Street towards the ground.

Police at the scene.

Meanwhile, The Cricketers' Arms - a favourite among Blades fans - was reportedly on lockdown with home supporters being told to stay inside.

About 500 police officers, including some bobbies drafted in from other forces, are patrolling the streets tonight in a bid to keep a lid on disorder.