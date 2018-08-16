Video: Pop star Gary Barlow can't wait to bring his naughty but nice Calendar Girls show to Sheffield!

Take That star Gary Barlow and his hit musical collaborator Tim Firth are both looking forward to returning to Sheffield with their new production of Calendar Girls.

The duo were speaking at a special public dress rehearsal of their show at the Grand Theatre in Leeds, where a packed house gave a standing ovation to a cast that includes TV stars Fern Britton, Denise Welch and Ruth Madoc alongside West End musical Anna-Jane Casey, who's starred at the Crucible in Annie Get Your Gun.

Gary Barlow, Tim Firth, Fern Britton, Anna Jane-Casey, Ruth Madoc, Rebecca Storm and Denise Welch visit Burnsall, the Yorkshire village where the Calendar Girls story began

The show tells the famous story of the North Yorkshire Women's Institute members who decided to get their kit off for a saucy nude charity calendar to raise money for their local hospital after one of the group lost her husband to leukemia.

The idea caught the popular imagination, making them stars around the world. Their story has already been portrayed in a hit 2003 film that starred Helen Mirren, Julie Walters, Annette Crosbie, Celia Imrie, Penelope Wilton and Geraldine James.

A packed audience at the Leeds show, including many cancer charity supporters, laughed and cried along with the story.

Six original Calendar Girls took a bow on stage at the end of the night alongside the cast, Tim and Gary and the show's producers.

Watch: In our video, Gary Barlow and Tim Firth talk about how they are looking forward to bringing the show to Sheffield next year.

Calendar Girls the Musical comes to the Lyceum, Sheffield on April 2 to 13, 2019. Tickets are on sale now at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk