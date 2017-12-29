VIDEO: Sheffield-based modelling launches swimwear campaign to tackle misrepresentation of people with disabilities

A Sheffield-based modelling agency which focuses exclusively on models with physical and learning disabilities has launched a campaign to celebrate disability diversity.

Zebedee Management has shot photographs of its models in swimwear as part of its EverybodyBeautiful campaign.

The campaign aims uplift and empower not only the models, actors and performers represented, but also others who have disabilities.

Social worker Laura Johnson set up Zebedee Management earlier this year with sister-in-law and performing arts teacher Zoe Proctor after noticing an absence of disabled models on the catwalk.

The pair hope their latest campaign will challenge key people in the advertising industry to use models with disabilities in their media and fashion projects.

Laura, from Stannington, said: "The shoot was originally planned as a confidence building exercise for the Zebedee models, but it soon became clear that not only would these images help those participating in the shoot, but help raise awareness and understanding, and hopefully boost the confidence of others living with disability too.”

Nancy Harris, aged 50, one of the models who took part in the shoot, felt empowered by the experience.

“I have never felt as body confident walking around in my bikini at my age,” she said.

“It’s down to Zebedee for believing in us all, thank you.”

The father of a one of the models, Mick Swales, also expressed his gratitude.

He said: “Team Zebedee have created an agency where you are valued, accepted for who you are and given the chance to shine.”