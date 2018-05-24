VIDEO: Sheffield park sealed off by police following major incident

A park has been sealed off by police responding to a major incident on a Sheffield estate this evening.

Several police cars, two ambulance vehicles and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were earlier called out to Lowedges at about 8pm this evening.

the air ambulance at the scene.

READ MORE: Multiple police cars and ambulances flood Sheffield estate amid reports of a stabbing

Officers first sealed off Chesterfield Road South at the junction with Lowedges Road.

In the last hour they have also cordoned off part of nearby Greenhill Park.

The air ambulance has since left the area.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Yorkshire Air Ambulance leaves scene of major incident on Sheffield estate



People who live locally have claimed that a teenage male may have been stabbed but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

Police at the scene.

An eyewitness said: "There are loads of police and ambulances here.

"I have heard that a teenage male has been stabbed and taken away in the air ambulance.

READ MORE: First video from scene of major incident on Sheffield estate



"It's shocking, you don't expect to see this on your doorstep."

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.