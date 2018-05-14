VIDEO: Sheffield's Sean Bean scoops first Bafta for role in Broken

Sheffield actor Sean Bean has scooped his first Bafta for playing a troubled priest in hit BBC drama Broken.

The 59-year-old, who is from Handsworth, picked up the best actor gong at a star-studded ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London last night.

After picking up the award, he praised scriptwriter Jimmy McGovern for creating the role of character Father Michael Kerrigan.

He said: "Thank you very much everyone, and thank you Bafta. This means a great deal to me and I am really honoured.

"I do not think I would be in this situation without the great mind and great writing of Jimmy McGovern, who is an inspiration to me.

"He is an incredible man who shines a light on some of the darker aspects of our society."

The six-part drama, which aired on the BBC last year, focuses on Father Kerrigan, the priest of a Roman Catholic parish in a northern English city, who despite suffering from his own troubles stemming from a traumatic childhood tries to guide several of his most vulnerable parishioners through the trials and tribulations of everyday life.

Although specific locations are not mentioned, scenes filmed in Liverpool and Sheffield are featured in the show.