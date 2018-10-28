VIDEO: Sheffield street’s Halloween flash-mob Thriller ‘an amazing experience’

A Sheffield street has recreated Michael Jackson’s Thriller in arguably the greatest Halloween flash-mob ever.

Steade Road in Nether Edge performed the creepy classic to celebrate Halloween and local resident’s Kate West’s 50th birthday.

Steade Road in Nether Edge put on a performance of Michael Jackson Thriller for Halloween and Kate West's 50th birthday.

The video – which was filmed by neighbour James Stone – has since gone viral after being shared more than 1,500 times and has now been viewed by almost 100,000 people.

Organiser, Kate West, said the whole thing had been an ‘amazing experience’.

“For my birthday I wanted to do something a bit different and something that was a bit of a challenge,” she said.

““I told a few people and I thought a couple would be interested but there ended up being 40 people involved.

The 40 strong group did seven hours of rehearsal for the performance.

“Steade Road is a very diverse community and it was lovely and powerful that there were so many people who were interested in it.

“There were kids from the age of six all the way up to people aged 60.”

Kate said they had done seven hours of rehearsal for the performance, which took place on Saturday night.

All the dancing was choreographed by her brother-in-law who held four-hour long workshops for participants.

“None of us are dancers but we just wanted to have a bit of fun,” she said.

“You can see at the end of the video there was this euphoria.”

“But people have also come together over it and new friendships have been made. It has been wonderful.”

As well as the above video, the stunt was also captured by a professional filmmaker whose footage will be released in the next few weeks.