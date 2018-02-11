VIDEO: Transport disruption as snow settles on Sheffield after yellow weather warning is issued

Sheffield is waking up to snow showers and transport disruptions this morning following weather warnings issued by the Met Office.

Weather forecasters issued South Yorkshire with a yellow warning of snow and ice, with 'frequent, heavy hail and snow showers.'

Snow is expected to fall on and off until about 7pm and the yellow warning is in place until 11.55pm tonight.

Snake Pass Watch described driving conditions as hazardous on the road but there are no closures in place as yet.

Meanwhile, Travel South Yorkshire said some buses are unable to serve Fulwood due to snow on Crimicar Lane creating 'hazardous conditions'. Services are terminating at Ranmoor.

Snow is forecast today.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Frequent, heavy hail and snow showers are expected through Sunday and will lead to snow accumulating on many surfaces.

"Longer journey times by road, bus and train services are likely while some vehicles could become stranded. Ice is likely to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads leading to some injuries from slips and falls.

"Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."