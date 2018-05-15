VIDEO: Watch surreal new video from Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys have released a surreal video to accompany their new single 'Four Out Of Five'.

In the video frontman Alex Turner appears to lose his grip on reality as he walks through a series of locations.

He roams the corridors of a stately home, evoking the twisted horror of the Stanley Kubrick film The Shining, before later walking through a futuristic tube station.

The release of the video comes as new album 'Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino' is on course to score the Sheffield band their sixth number one album

The four-piece is currently outselling the rest of the top 20 combined, the Official Charts Company has revealed.

The new release has racked up 66, 000 combined chart sales in the last three days, with 67 percent of those sales coming from CD and vinyl purchases.

The band’s closest competition in the midweek charts is from The Greatest Showman soundtrack, which took the number one spot last week.

The band's back catalogue has also seen a spike in chart activity.

Their fifth album ‘AM’ has returned to the top 20, climbing to number 11, while debut ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not‘ sits at Number 20.

The band, which formed in High Green in 2002, launched their new album last Friday via a series of pop-up shops located at major cities around the world including New York, Tokyo and Sheffield.

They will play a series of homecoming shows at the Fly DSA Arena in September as part of a wider UK tour.