VIDEO: Woman dies after being struck by Sheffield highways maintenance lorry

A 91-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a yellow highways maintenance vehicle in Sheffield.

The collision happened on Ringinglow Road at the junction with Tullibardine Road and Ecclesall Road South yesterday at 10.25am.

Police at the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her family has now been informed.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "An investigation is underway and officers would like to hear from any vehicles travelling through the area yesterday morning, or any pedestrians who may have witnessed the collision.

"Officers are especially keen to hear from the drivers of a white Volkswagen Passat and a black Volkswagen Golf that drove along Ringinglow Road shortly before the collision, as well as a female pedestrian who was reportedly wearing a red scarf and crossed Ecclesall Road South towards Tullibardine Road.

"If you hold information that could help officers, please call 101 quoting incident number 269 of 4 December 2017."