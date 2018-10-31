Village tribute to its troops

Hathersage Armistice events and activities include a display in the new Village Centre featuring handmade poppies bearing the names of 101 villagers who died in the war, set in two trenches. A plaque talks about the 608 who fought and survived.

On Saturday, November 10 a free exhibition opens at 10.30am with artefacts, images and documents reflecting local connections with the conflict.

At 7.30pm, Hathersage branch of the Royal British Legion are sponsoring two short one-act plays, At The Going Down of the Sun, in the War Memorial Hall. Tickets: www.tickettailor.com/events/hathersagerbl.

The service of remembrance will take place in the parish church at 10.30am on Sunday 11r, preceded by a parade from the Memorial Hall at 10am.

Afterwards, the exhibition will again be open in Stanage Hall and there is another performance of At the Going Down of the Sun at 7.30pm.

Tickets: www.tickettailor.com/events/hathersagerbl.