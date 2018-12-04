Visit The Star’s pop-up newsroom at Crystal Peaks and bring your old Christmas pictures of Sheffield

The Star is back at Crystal Peaks on Thursday and not only do we want you to come and see us, but we are hoping you can bring something along with you.

Our pop-up newsroom, returns to the Mall where we have been every week for the past month, and such is the popularity of one of our sections, we are are dedicating another week to it. Retro has always been a big hit with The Star’s readers and we are planning a Christmas special in the run up to the festive season.

The Star pop-up newsroom at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre. Pictured is Star cartoonist James Whitworth.

With that in mind, we are hoping the people of Sheffield will share with us their special moments of Christmas days gone by.

So if you have an old picture showing what the city looked like at this time of year, come and show us. Or maybe you would like to share some of your family’s seasonal traditions.

Have you got pictures of Sheffield’s shop fronts at Christmas or present opening on the big day?

Whatever it is, bring it to Crystal Peaks and be part of our Retro Christmas special.

The Star pop-up newsroom at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre. Pictured is Star Editor Nancy Fielder and Night Editor Chris Holt.

As always though, it’s not all about the theme as our reporters will be at their desk and keen to talk to you about the issues that matter to you and your neighbours.

You can also give us your honest view on The Star.

“Our pop-up newsroom at Crystal Peaks has been a great success over the past month and it has been brilliant to see so many people come in to speak to us,” said The Star’s editor Nancy Fielder.

“Our readers have been honest about what we do and lots of them have been telling us what they want to read in their paper.

The Star pop-up newsroom at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.

“We had cartoonist James Whitworth come in too, which was hugely popular and there will be more guests coming up. So, come and see us and don’t forget your Christmas pictures.”