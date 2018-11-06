Volunteers appeal for help in finding vandals who damaged Doncaster display to honour war heroes

Volunteers who made a display to honour war heroes have asked for help in catching the thieves who have vandalised it.

The display at Bentley Railway Station has been created to honour local people who have stories connected to the 100th anniversary of the ending of the First World War.

The volunteers who made it, who are all part of by the Friends of Bentley Station group, were ‘appalled’ to find that it had been damaged less than a month after they put it in place.

Group member Tony Smith said: “We, who put this display together for the community at Bentley, are appalled at this desecration of the monument to those in the area who gave their all for this country, and the total disregard for the efforts of local people who shared their stories with Doncaster Museum.

“Could anyone with information as to the culprit(s) please inform the local police.”

If you have information which could help find the person or people responsible please call South Yorkshire Police on 101.