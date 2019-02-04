Volunteers help Sheffield youth charity

A team of volunteers from a Sheffield accountancy and consulting firm took a day out to lend a hand to a young people’s charitable organisation.

Volunteers from Grant Thornton Sheffield took a day out to help paint at young people’s charitable organisation In2Change South Yorkshire Ltd.

Armed with rollers and plenty of paint the team set to work painting the new centre staircase and landing.

In2Change recently moved into Rutland Hall in Neepsend, after doing extensive work clearing and securing the building so it was safe to use. Now, they are continuing their renovations and are well on their way to creating a hub of activity and opportunity for the vulnerable and excluded young people they support.

Kim Hanson, Wealth Advisory Assistant Manager at Grant Thornton said: “It was an excellent team building day, and very satisfying to help such a worthwhile organisation.”

In2Change is a non-profit charitable organisation that aims to prevent young people from becoming involved in criminal activities through targeted interventions designed and delivered by ex-offenders and serving prisoners. Working out of their new centre in Rutland Hall, the Grant Thornton team did their bit to help with the renovations.

Before they got started the volunteers got a tour of the centre by CEO, Brian Wreakes. Which included their mock court room and prison cell, used to show young people how courts work and the living conditions of people who are sent to prison.

The volunteering day was set up by charity South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF). SYCF works with local businesses to help them give back to the communities they work within.

South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation has over 32 years of experience working with local philanthropists and businesses to support the communities they live and work within. In that time the charity has distributed over £28 million in grant awards to charities.