Vote for 94-year-old Doncaster grandad to win garden makeover

Grandad Charlie Shaw, 94, who has lived in Mexborough all his life, is the running to win a magical garden makeover, after daughter Judy entered him into MyBuilder’s nationwide competition. Now he needs your votes to win the prize.

MyBuilder.com, the leading online marketplace for homeowners to find quality tradesmen, is looking for the worthiest winner of a Magical Garden Makeover, with the prize of a total garden transformation up for grabs.

Over 1300 homeowners from all over the UK have shared their stories of garden woes, telling MyBuilder what winning the prize would mean to them, Members of the public have already cast over 15,000 votes so far to help choose a deserving winner - and one story that has caught people’s attention comes from local resident Judy O’Brien:

“My 94 year old father, Charlie Shaw, was once a keen gardener and grew flowers, fruit trees and vegetables. He had two greenhouse full of tomatoes, grapes and other fruits. He is a lovely, lovely man who has throughout his life enjoyed helping others and still does if he’s able.

Over the past 20 years, due to deteriorating mobility, and other health problems, he has not been able to tend to his garden. He spends what spare money he has employing people to control the weeds and plant up a few tubs and hanging baskets. Gone, sadly, is that wonderful, fruitful and colourful garden he once put so much energy into - his pride and joy!

He loves to be outside in the summer, where we have put two old armchairs which get well used. The tubs he has are old, brittle and broken, but he doesn’t have the means to replace them.

He can’t walk more than a few yards so his home and garden are his world and mean so much to him.

It would be a dream come true for him to have a garden he could access and enjoy with family and friends, perhaps with raised planters, which he could tend to himself, upon a smooth level patio area he could use without the risk of tripping. He would be over the moon!”

Charlie now has nearly 200 votes and is currently in the top 12 entries.

You can vote until May 20 for Charlie to win the prize By clicking here