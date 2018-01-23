Walking: Clumber around...

A Lovely Walk Around The Jewel Of The Dukeries - Clumber Park, Worksop, North Notts

• Parking area and cafe, off A614, opposite the Apleyhead Lodge entrance to the park itself, post code S80 3NU.

• Parking is free here but there is a need to park cars sensibly.

• A circular walk of about 9.5 miles, graded easy.

• This walk was written, produced and walked by Tony & Stephanie Swaby of Dearne Valley Ramblers for more interesting walks please visit http://www.ramblers.org.uk/dearne-valley

Leave the car park and make for the Apleyhead Lodge entrance which you will see directly in front of you. Cross the busy road with care and enter the park, walking down the left-hand side grass verge until you reach a wide pathway, blocked by a barricade on your left. This signals the entrance to the start proper, and not only is it limited to walkers but is predominantly a cycle path, a point that walkers should be aware of this at all times. The initial route is marked by cyclists peg numbers, the start being very close to peg No. 13 which isn’t readily noticeable. Walk along the path towards the wooded area, away from Lime Tree Avenue.

The walk is in the main anti-clockwise, and the path will take you in the general direction of peg. No 12. Remain on the main path throughout. Keep on walking for a good distance until you eventually come to peg No. 11 on your left. You will see that there is also a number 7 attached to this and this is the route you should take. The main path bends to the right, and you are now heading towards the interior of the park and the lake. The path eventually ends when it reaches the tarmac surface (peg No. 7) which is the main road leading into Hardwick Village where most of the estate workers live. There are estate houses on your right at this point, together with ones across the road. Turn left here and cross the road in order to walk down the grass verge on the other side. At the bottom of the slight hill the main road bends to the left, but you should take the right hand road with the farm buildings adjacent to it. You now enter a parking area through which you access toilet facilities and a refreshment kiosk bordering the lake.

Once on the lakeside path turn right so that the lake will be on your left hand side, and will remain so until you reach the cafeteria area. Eventually you will pass through a low barrier, bear left when you reach the road with the lake still to your left. Take the first left hand path available and which has water on both sides. Having exited this area take the left hand path with the lake still immediately to your left and continue walking the meandering path which eventually bends to the right. Carry on walking until you come to a large field on the left (camping site), at which point you will turn left again. You will then notice an arched gateway which you then pass through, this path emerging onto the lake embankment. Turn right, skirting the lake, and walk along the terraced area until you reach the main grassed area of the park, and very near to where Clumber Hall once stood.

To your right you will notice through the trees the imposing mock-Gothic Church of St. Mary The Virgin. Walk towards the church and pass in front of it walking towards the main cafeteria buildings. If you have the time you should visit the old stable block where there is a scale model of the old hall and which is well worth seeing to really appreciate the grandeur of the hall in its heyday. When you restart, walk down the embankment onto the main grassed area once more where you will find the footprint of the site where Clumber Hall once stood. Walk diagonally to the right dropping down to the lower level, and with the lake still to your left.

Pass through a gate/fence and join the tarmac road, walking away from the main buildings. A short time later you will come to a further low barrier and car parking space, at which time you should take a left onto a path which then slopes down. Pass through the wooded area and you will come to a red bricked building. The path then passes to the left, into a narrowed area and one should be careful not to trip on the exposed roots of nearby trees. At this point glance to the left and you will see a now secreted stone building which once acted as the ice store. Carry on until you reach the road and then turn left, coming to and crossing over the lovely 18th century ornate stone bridge. Having crossed take the left hand path and skirt the lake on your left passing by a lovely oasis of calm in the lake where you will find a multitude of bird life. Join the main road which enters a further parking area – it is at this point that the walker has a choice of two routes, one of which leads off to the left and forms the main walking path of the lake, the other branching off to the right and away from the lake itself. This route adds a further mile or so to the overall walking distance but is well worth it owing to the beautiful landscape and panorama once will experience en-route. In any event both paths later connect and will take you in the general direction of the walk itself.

Having taken the right hand path, walk up a slight incline until you reach an open area to your right where you will see a swivel gate on your right. Pass through this and follow the grassy path which then bends to the left. It is as you walk along this path that your will have a wonderful view of the St. Mary’s Church on your left, together with surrounding buildings. Stay on the main path which meanders through the park, refraining from wanting to take further paths which lead off to the lake itself. You will eventually drop down to a fenced and gated area at which point you should turn right with the fence to your right. Carry on walking along this lovely path which then ascends gently and which then bends to the left, and back in the general direction of the lake.

The path will emerge onto a further cycle route, and having passed through another two-way gate, turn right and walk along the wide path.You will then pass through a gate (cattle grid on the right), where you should continue to stick to the cycle route which bends to the left, and emerges onto the path which circumnavigates the lake. Walk to the right with the lake on your left, and the path will arc around to the left, eventually passing across the bridge above the weir. You will then come to the same refreshment kiosk.

The route will then return via the same one that brought you to this point, i.e. walk back passed the toilet block into the car park, bear left this time when you reach the main village road, and walk slightly uphill until you come to the estate houses. Peg No. 7 will be on your right this time, and you should re-enter the path here and follow the initial route but this time in the opposite direction. You will come to peg No. 11/7, at which time bear left with the field on your left, and continue walking past peg No. 12, and in the general direction of peg No. 13 where it all started.