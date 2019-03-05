Walking: Dearne Valley Ramblers

SUNDAY 10 MARCH ANGLERS LAKE WALK

A figure of 8 walk from Anglers Lake Car Park to Nostell Priory and back. There are toilets and café at the start of the walk. Lunch will be at Nostell, again with toilets and café. Please note - New Car park fee of £3. Starting point: Anglers Car Park, Haw Park Lane, Wakefield. (Charge of £3). Grid reference: SE375153. Nearest postcode: WF4 2EE. Start time: 10:00. Easy 8 miles / 12.9 km. Contact details: Phil Lee. Telephone: 07910868887 or 01709 322248. Additional notes: This is a circular walk. For more information please visit www.ramblers.org.uk