Walking: Dearne Valley Ramblers

WEDNESDAY 13 MARCH GRANGE PARK WALK

Short Morning Walk for Winter Months. A pleasant walk through the former estate of the Earl of Effingham now home to a golf course, lovely woods and panoramic views over towards Sheffield. Starting point: Grange Park Golf Club Car park (free). Entrance to clubhouse off Upper Wortley Road, (A629) Rotherham, then down a long drive to car park. Grid reference: SK383943. Nearest postcode: S61 2SJ. Start time: 10:00. Estimated finish time: 12:30. Easy 4.2 miles / 6.8 km. Contact details: John Watson. Telephone: 01709435207 or 07586084749.

Additional notes: This is a circular walk.