Walking: Penistone Line Partnership  

SATURDAYS WALKS BY TRAIN

Walkers are invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport on railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the scenic Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield. All are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. Website: www.penline.co.uk