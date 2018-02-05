Walking: Poetry in motion...

A circular walk from Penistone to Millhouse Green

• Length – 6.3 miles.

• Grade – Mostly well-defined paths, bridleway and roads. There are stiles at field boundaries. Some sections can be muddy.

• Start – The TPT car park in Penistone (behind Tesco).

• Grid reference – SE 424 034

• Maps – OL1 Dark Peak, OS Explorer 278/288

• Parking – in the small free car park behind a row of houses, adjacent to the park.

• Public transport – Penistone Station is 400 m along the TPT in the opposite direction to the start. A number of bus services visit Penistone. Destinations include: Barnsley, Chapletown, Holmfirth and Sheffield.

• Refreshments – there are a number of cafes and pubs in Millhouse Green, Penistone and Thurlstone.

• Public Toilets – none on this route.

Description – This varied circular walk starts in the market town of Penistone, takes you across fields, and then follows the River Don west of Penistone via the Trans Pennine Trail (TPT) returning via Thurlstone.

1. Start in Penistone at the Skateboard Park which is adjacent to the Tesco store. Heading away from Penistone, follow the path across the Penistone Showground, heading for the right hand gateway.

Penistone Show occurs annually on the first Saturday in September. It is the largest one-day agricultural show in the UK, attracting over 15000 visitors.

On your right you will pass a dry stone wall. This is extended during the Show by SYDSWA (the South Yorkshire Dry Stone Walling Association).

2. The path continues west across five fields for 1200 m. The first field ends with a series of large stones across a stream.

After the second, you have the option of a large gateway or a stile. Towards the end of the fifth field, about 50 m before the transmission mast, take a right over the stone steps and follow the route round to Hornthwaite Hill Road.

3. Turn left, then immediately right onto Hill Side Lane. You now have views across the Don Valley to Millhouse Green, Royd Moor and Thurlstone, with Emley Moor on the far horizon.

Follow the road downhill until you reach the TPT at Millhouse Green.

The Emley Moor transmitting station at 1,084 feet (330 m) is the tallest freestanding structure in the UK. It is also a Grade II listed building.

4. Turn left along the Trans Pennine Trail (TPT) heading west away from Penistone. Follow the trail for 1 km until you reach the Bullhouse junction. This is 200 m after you cross over the A628.

Along the trail, at the Ecklands Bridge (SE 217 026), you pass under an art installation of woven wicker (‘The Chase’). This was installed when the 2014 Tour de France passed through Penistone.

There is a further installation (‘Recycled Wire’) just after the Bullhouse Bridge.

The Bullhouse Bridge rail disaster occurred on Wednesday 16th.July 1884, near Bullhouse Colliery. An express passenger train from Manchester to Kings Cross, had left the Woodhead Tunnel and was gathering speed on the downhill gradient towards Penistone.

As it entered the curve at Bullhouse, the driver felt the engine develop an uneasy roll, but before he could apply the brakes, a driving wheel axle on the locomotive snapped. The resulting spread of the driving wheels distorted the track. The carriages were derailed and fell down the embankment. 24 people were killed.

5. Leave the TPT turning right, then immediately left onto a lane.

Go through a gateway and turn right down a bridleway towards Bullhouse Lodge.

6. After 500 m, you will cross a bridge over the river Don and pass Bullhouse Mill on your left. Continue uphill until you reach Lee Lane, the B6106.

7. Turn right, down the B6106 to Millhouse Green.

8. At the junction with the A628 turn left immediately after the Blacksmiths Arms on to a track. Pass the pub carpark and at the end of a metal fence turn left onto a footpath. Follow the perimeter fence of the Primary School and over a stile onto a field path. Ascend through three fields to a road. Turn left and continue uphill on the road to Royd Moor Hill.

9. Turn right and reach the Royd Moor Viewpoint. Take a few minutes to enjoy the view then continue to the road junction and turn left. Cross a stile immediately on your right. The Millennium Viewpoint at Royd Moor provides 360o views to the Derbyshire moors, Barnsley and Huddersfield (SE 224 027).

10. Take the marked footpath to Royd Moor. This is marked ‘Penistone Boundary Walk’. After descending 3 fields bear right towards the sluice end of Royd Moor Reservoir. Pass through a small wooden gate, follow the narrow path onto a gravel path and then turn left along the path.

11. Pass through the right hand gate to leave the reservoir land. After 50 m, turn right at the next gate towards Folly Royd Moor Reservoir was completed in 1934. It holds 832,000 m3 of water, 19 m deep and has an area of 15ha. Water is treated at Ingbirchworth Water Treatment Works before becoming drinking water in Barnsley and Penistone.

12. Continue along Folly Lane into Thurlstone village. Folly Lane bridleway was badly damaged during the 2007 floods and subsequent stone repairs were eroded by heavy rainfall. It was rebuilt in 2012 using ‘flexi-pave,’ a porous material made from recycled car tyres.

13. Follow Ingbirchworth Road downhill to the Thurlstone Providence Particular Baptist Chapel: the building opposite was originally a Sunday School, from 1780.

Bear left and continue forward and down Towngate to the A628, passing the Crystal Palace pub. Turn left along the A628 towards Penistone. On your right is an old stone marker.

14. Continue on the roadside crossing the river, passing Hoyle Mill, on your left. After a further 100 m, turn right, just after a bus stop onto Stottercliffe Road.

Continue uphill onto a stony track, between two stone walls. Then turn left onto a path. You will reach the cemetery on your left Stottercliffe Cemetery includes eleven Commonwealth War Graves.

15. Bear right, cross over the TPT, then left to return to your starting point across the showground.

This section of the walk follows the route of the Penistone Poetry trail as it crosses the Showground.

This walk was written and produced by Stocksbridge Walkers are Welcome for more interesting walks please visit http://www.stocksbridge-walkers.org.uk