Walking: Sheffield Walkers

THURSDAY 7 MARCH TO NORTH AMERICA

The walk starts from Langsett Barn. We go through woodland to Far Swinden and Crookland Wood then over the bridge to open moorland. There is a steady climb up to Mickleden Edge where we turn and head downwards to North America. There are excellent views. Lunch break at North America and then round the reservoir and back to Langsett via Upper Midhope. This is a 6 mile walk. Moderate. Start time: 10.15. Refreshments after the walk at The Waggon & Horses in Langsett. £2 one off registration fee for new members. https://sheffieldwalkers.org.uk for further info.