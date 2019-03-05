Walking: Sheffield Walkers

SUNDAY 10 MARCH STONY RIDGE SURPRISE

Staring point on Stony Ridge Road (A625) across moorland to join Houndkirk Road, which is quite stony and uneven. Turning left across Burbage Moor we make our way to Burbage Rocks and then to Upper Burbage Bridge where we then head out towards, the only real uphill of the day, Higgor Tor. Downhill to traverse Hathersage Moor eventually reaching Surprise View and crossing the busy road to take a sunken path down to Burbage Brook. Through the ever-popular Longshaw Estate, we retrace our steps back to the start. 7.5 mile walk. Start:10.30am. £2 one off fee. sheffieldwalkers.org.uk