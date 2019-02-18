Wallking: ‘Onesmoor’ round?

Coumes Wood • Length – 4.5 miles • Grade - Mostly well-defined paths, stiles and steady ascents. However, some stretches may be overgrown and a number of stiles are ‘difficult.’ • Start – Millennium Green, Oughtibridge • Grid Reference – SK 306 933 • Maps – OL1 Dark Peak, OS Explorer 278 • Parking - On street parking, Oughtibridge • Public transport – 57, SL1 bus • Refreshments – Cafes, pubs and shops in Oughtibridge • Public Toilets – none on the route. This walk was written and produced by Stocksbridge Walkers Are Welcome, for more interesting walks please visit http://www.stocksbridge-walkers.org.uk This circular walk takes you from Oughtibridge through Sensicall Park and the Coomes Vale Plantation to Onesmoor before returning via Delf Hill. The first half is uphill.

1. From Millennium Green, walk up Church Street. Just before the Medical Centre, take the marked footpath on your right. Cross a small footbridge and continue following this path.

2. Ascend through the woods keeping the brook on your left. You will reach an Interpretation Board. At this point, you may wish to explore the woods on your right and Sensicall Park.

3. Bearing left, cross a footbridge and pass a metal gate before turning right to continue up Church Street. At the Haggstones Road junction, the road becomes Burton Lane. Continue ascending. Just after the road narrows, take the marked footpath on your right.

4. Bearing slightly to your left, cross a stone stile into a field, keeping the stone wall on your right. After half a field, pass between two stone gate posts and continue, keeping the stone wall on your left.

5. Cross a stone stile and head across the field to a footbridge over Coumes Brook. After 20 m, you reach a road (Coldwell Hill). Turn left Coumes Brook flows into the River Don. In the 19th.and 20th.centuries, water was channelled down hand-built gritstone walls to increase the speed and power of the flow in order to power local mills.

6. After about 100 m, take the marked path on your left. After 100 m, take the right fork along the side of a house, pass over the marked stone stile and continue keeping the stone wall on your left.

7. Continue through the woods, pass over a stile and continue ascending. You will pass a large wooden bridge on your left. Going deeper into the woods pass through a metal gate.

8. Continue along the wider path through the woods, keeping the stone wall on your right. Immediately after passing under a large branch, take the left turn upwards.

9. Keep heading upwards, taking a sharp right fork as you climb. As you emerge from the woods, continue along the edge of a field, keeping the stone wall on your left. You will reach a stile (signed 30a). Cross onto Onesmoor Bottom.

10. Turn right. There is a 19th.Century milestone at the next cross-roads. Turn right onto Lumb Lane, towards Oughtibridge. After ~ 350 m, take the marked path (no.102) on your left.

11. Descend across the field. Cross over the stone stile adjacent to the metal gate. Turn right. Cross the farm track and over the wooden stile across a field. Then pass over a wooden stile and over a small wooden bridge as you enter woods Be careful, the bridge may be hidden and overrun by bracken. It is very easy to walk straight into the stream. The following path could also be overgrown.

12. You will reach a dilapidated stone stile adjacent to a gap in the wall. The path improves as you continue to descend through woodland. After passing over another stone stile and down some wooden steps you emerge onto a road. Turn right.

13. After 200 m, take the signed public footpath to the right of the grit bin. Continue through the woods. When the path splits, take the right fork, then cross over a wooden stile into a field. Bearing slightly left, descend to a stone stile before reaching a road.

14. Turn right, then after 10 m, take the signed path (no.105) to your left. Continue to the right of the stone wall, through a possibly overgrown stretch and through a wooden gate.

15. Continue across one field, through another wooden gate. Turn left for 10 m, then take the gap in the wall down to the road (Cockshutts Lane).

16. Turn right. Passing a milestone on your right, you return to Oughtibridge, turning right onto Langsett Road to return to your start point.

Oughtibridge developed around a ford managed by Oughtred who lived in a local cottage. When the bridge was built in 1150 to replace the ford, it took his nick name “Oughty”.

The local community became known as Oughty’s Bridge. Oughtibridge remained a rural hamlet until the late 18th.Century.

The village’s position within the Don Valley meant that the water power of the river could be used to drive machinery.

Throughout the 19th.Century, industry thrived, with a corn mill, paper mill, tannery and a small brewery. The Oughtibridge forge was the main industry.

Oughtibridge reached its peak as an industrial centre when Oughty Bridge railway station opened in 1845 on the Sheffield, Ashton-under-Lyne and Manchester Railway. The station closed in 1959.