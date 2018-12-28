Waltz into New Year with André Rieu concert on screen 

Cinemas are screening a New Year's concert from ‘King of the Waltz’, André Rieu, on the first weekend in January.

The popular violinist and conductor presents a new concert, recorded at Sydney’s Town Hall in Australia, to fans in cinemas across the UK on Saturday and Sunday, January 5 and 6.

He will be joined by the Johann Strauss Orchestra, with whom he has performed with for more than 30 years.

Soloists are sopranos Donij van Doorn and Anna Majchrzak and trio the Platin Tenors.

The concert repertoire will consist of pieces from the worlds of classical and popular music.

The concert will be hosted by Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who takes cinema audiences behind the scenes of the concert presentation, soaking up the atmosphere with the fans. André will also take the cinema audience on a tour around Sydney.

André’s 2018 Maastricht shows were broadcast in cinemas across the UK and Ireland in July, taking over £1.7 million, making them the top-grossing concert event cinema release of all time.

Known for his energetic and festive live performances and with album and DVD sales of more than 40 million worldwide, André Rieu is the world’s leading pop classical artist and consistently appears on the worldwide list of highest-grossing touring artists.

His Johann Strauss Orchestra, with up to 60 musicians, began in 1987, and for over three decades his spectacular live concerts have gained him hundreds of thousands of fans from all over the world.

Sheffield screenings take place at The Light, Vue Sheffield and Cineworld.

The Saturday showing is at 7pm and the Sunday one starts at 3pm. To book online, go to intl.andreincinemas.com